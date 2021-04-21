Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,343. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

