Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 247,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,508. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.