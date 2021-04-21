BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $12,948.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00447575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00165450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,243,659,405 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

