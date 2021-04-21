Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Danaos Call Options (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of DAC traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

