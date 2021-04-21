Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 401% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 32,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,675. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

