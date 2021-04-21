Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $256.62 and last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 1968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.37.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

