Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

