Fusion Market Capitalization Hits $65.98 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $65.98 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,948.42 or 0.99781299 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,728,938 coins and its circulating supply is 50,159,182 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

