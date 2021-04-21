Analysts Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $35.71

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

HFC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

