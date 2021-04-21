SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.51. 123,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $379.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.34. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

