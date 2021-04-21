Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $22.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knowles by 775.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

