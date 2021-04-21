Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 98,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.62. 63,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

