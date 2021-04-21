Brokers Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.