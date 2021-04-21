MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,269.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.