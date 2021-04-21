AdvicePeriod LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

