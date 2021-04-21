Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. 82,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

