Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,363,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

PCG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 255,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,270,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

