Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,206,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,718. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

