Grace & White Inc. NY Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 80,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

