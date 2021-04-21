5,244 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 1,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,059. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

