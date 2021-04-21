Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,099 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 133,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. 5,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

