JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 6.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 221,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,365. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380.

