Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.14 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

