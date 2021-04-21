SparksPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $60,070.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012340 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,802,375 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,371 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

