Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,135. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

