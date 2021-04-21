Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,538 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $299.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

