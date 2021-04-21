Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

