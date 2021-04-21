Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.53. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

