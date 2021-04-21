Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 4.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.96. 119,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,776,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

