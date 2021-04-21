Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $182,610.35 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $537.09 or 0.00955024 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $182,610.35 and $307.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.