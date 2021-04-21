Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

