Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

