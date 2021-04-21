Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

RHM stock traded down €4.22 ($4.96) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €87.76 ($103.25). The company had a trading volume of 274,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.10. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

