Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 72,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,652. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

