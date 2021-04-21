Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.