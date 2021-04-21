Insider Buying: Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider David Nolan bought 100,000 shares of Bastion Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

David Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, David Nolan bought 22,725 shares of Bastion Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$4,999.50 ($3,571.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

