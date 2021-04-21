Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 4,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ichor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

