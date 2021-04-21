Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

