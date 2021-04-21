Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 3.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 34,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,780. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

