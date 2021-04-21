Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $715,456.88 and $18.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

