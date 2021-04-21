Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 82 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $325.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

