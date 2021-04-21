International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $109,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,041 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $236.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.