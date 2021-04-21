86 Research Begins Coverage on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Equities researchers at 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.79% from the company’s previous close.

YSG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

NYSE:YSG traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,288,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.