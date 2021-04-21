Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 321.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

