Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 10,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,247. The company has a market cap of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.