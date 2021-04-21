Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,800. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

