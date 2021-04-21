Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,045 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 3.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $81,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,649. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

