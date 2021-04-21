Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $46.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,256 shares during the period. Ebix makes up approximately 2.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBIX traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 7,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $930.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

