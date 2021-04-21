Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.03. 11,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

