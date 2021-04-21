Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the period. Lydall makes up approximately 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.64% of Lydall worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lydall in the third quarter worth $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,280. The stock has a market cap of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

