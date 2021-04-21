Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

